Twins Winter Caravan Not Stopping in Sioux Falls during 2018

Say what! The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is snubbing Sioux Falls in 2018? Get this, not just Sioux Falls, but all of South Dakota!

The Winter Caravan schedule just came out, and KSFY TV is reporting there's not a single South Dakota city on the list!

Surprising news to say the least, since most of the previous Twins Winter Caravans here in Sioux Falls have always sold out.

Members of the Twins team will indeed be making the rounds throughout Twins Territory in 2018 from January (15-25), but of the 40 different communities they plan to visit, none are located here in South Dakota.

Twins fans here in the state will need to travel to places like; Windom, Owatonna, or Albert Lea. Those three cities appear to be the three closest stops to Sioux Falls.

See the entire 2018 Twins Winter Caravan schedule here.

Source: KSFY TV