Twins Sign SS Erick Aybar to Minor League Deal

The Minnesota Twins aren't the New York Yankees or the LA Dodgers, so even though they have had recent success of making the playoffs last season, they still have to get creative at times.

Last week, they signed veteran pitcher Anibal Sanchez to a deal that becomes guaranteed if he makes the active roster and they have got creative once again this week.

The Minnesota Twins have signed veteran shortstop Erick Aybar to a minor league deal.

The chances he makes the team are slim considering currently there are four players including two starters that stand in front of him on the Major League roster at middle infield positions, but a injury or lack of production could help Aybar find a role.

Although some Twins fans are hoping Jake Arreita or a big name left on the free agent market will make their way to the roster, but for now the Twins organization is doing everything it can to make sure the postseason returns in 2018 for Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins are currently at Spring Training in Fort Meyers, Florida.

