Twins Season Home Opener Festivities Equal Game Winner

Minnesota Twins season home opener was a cold one but that never bothered hearty Midwest fans from enjoying the day with and early breakfast on the plaza leading up to live entertainment before the first pitch.

No it wasn't snowing but Twins fans were not taking any chances as they brought out every piece of cold weather gear to stay warm at Target Field.

What could go wrong on opening day? Well first of all Challenger the world famous bald eagle got the call from his handler and took a detour only to land on the shoulders of Seattle Mariner pitcher James Paxton. The Star-Spangled Banner performed by Dessa was a bit off. And then comes the ceremonial first pitch by the U.S. Olympic Curling team.

As you can see two of the five actually hit their marks with the pitch. A third did his best version of baseball curling. And these other two may want to stick with just curling.

After all the pomp and circumstance the Minnesota Twins who were down early 2-0 showed fans their late inning comeback style and won 4-2.

Twins stays at Target Field for the weekend resuming the series with the Mariners on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch both days one-ten on information 1000 KSOO.