Death of Canton Twins Being Investigated as Murder-Suicide

Twin brothers Travis and Eric Carlson were found dead last week in Southeastern Montana.

Travis Carlson was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound last Thursday in rural Carter County, Montana.

Last Friday Travis's brother Eric was found in his home dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Associated Press, Montana's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the deaths of the 39 year old brothers as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Argus Leader is reporting that the men are from Canton and that their family members in Lincoln County have been notified.