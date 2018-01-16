Twins Home Opener Tickets On Sale this Friday at TwinsFest

Hey Twins Fans! Time to shed your cabin fever with a dose of baseball to cure those winter blues.

The Minnesota Twins baseball home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 5th against the Seattle Mariners and tickets for the game go on sale this Friday during the start of TwinsFest.

The 2018 Twins Fest will be held at Target Field beginning Friday, January 19th-21st.

Friday, January 19th – 4:00 PM-9:30 PM

Saturday, January 20th – 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Sunday, January 21st – 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

TwinsFest will feature more than 60 current players, alumni and coaches for you to engage with and receive autographs from.

The weekend will include interactive activities and behind-the-scenes fan experiences that celebrate Twins baseball and Target Field.

New this year is a “Brunch with T.C.” and a virtual reality home run challenge.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *

See Also: