Twin Bing Gets Patriotic

I am a proud Iowan. From the Sioux City area to be specific and one of the many great things to come out of Sioux City is Palmer Candy's Twin Bing candy bar!

Nuts, chocolate, and that trademark cherry filling. So good.

Well, this Summer, Twin Bing is getting patriotic and a bit more flavorful. In addition to the classic cherry flavor, there will also be a vanilla bing and a blue raspberry bing. Get it? Red, white, and blue!

The only other flavor bing I remember trying was the peanut butter, which was delicious, but I'm excited to try these two new offerings.

The Patriotic Twin Bing hit shelves on May 15th and will be available until August 1st.

The perfect treat for your Memorial Day or 4th of July shindig.