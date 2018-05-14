TV Show American Pickers Looking For People Around Harrisburg

American Pickers is a TV show on the History Channel staring Mike, Frank, & Danielle. They have travelled all over America in search of treasures and rare artifacts that they can buy from the collectors they visit and then sell in their antiques shops.

There closet shop to Sioux Falls is in the Mississippi valley of LeClaire, Iowa called Antique Archaeology.

Today the city of Harrisburg received a phone call from American Pickers saying they are looking for people around Harrisburg and the rest of South Dakota to feature on the show.

They are looking for large unique collections, interesting multi-generational family properties, or anywhere that Mike & Frank can spend the better part of a day picking good stuff (no malls, flea markets, museums, auctions or businesses open to the public) If you know of a place, get in touch with them ASAP!

They will be filming in South Dakota in early summer. If you think you have some stuff they may want you can contact them via:

-Private Message

-EMail: americanpickers@cineflix.com

-Call: 1-855-OLD-RUST



