Turner County Votes Against Feedlots

How would you feel if thousands of hogs showed up next to your property without ever receiving any kind of notice? I wouldn't be happy.

The majority of voters in Turner County have spoken about this. They did away with an attempt to ease rules for animal feedlots.

County commissioners passed an ordinance in June that removed the need for a local permit and a public notice to neighbors for certain large cattle, hog or chicken feedlots.

Opponents referred the ordinance to a public vote. They went door to door in the county asking for support, reportedly hitting almost 80 percent of the people.

Tuesday's election saw a nearly 50 percent voter turn out. Over two thirds of the 2,100 voters favored overturning the new rules.

The results came as no surprise to many including some of the county commissioners.

