The amount of ahhhh's I heard coming from inside of one of the barns at the Turner County Fair this week meant only one thing.

Animals! But not just animals, baby animals!!!

There was a baby camel, a baby donkey, baby chicks, and yes miniature baby horse and puppies. How could you choose a favorite?

Here is a good old fashioned cute battle, I got a little video for you to help pick. If you could only take one home, which one you taking?

