Tupak Kpeayeh had more to celebrate this weekend than just being homecoming king. He is now the brand new record holder in two more categories at Washington High School.

Kpeayeh has been playing with the varsity football roster at Washington since his freshman year. He has previously set records set in career rushing yards and career all-purpose yards, and he entered his senior season with an opportunity to take two more records.

It was never a question as to if it could happen, but it was more of a question as to when it would happen.

Kpeayeh helped lead the Warriors to a 49-12 victory over Mitchell on Friday (September 14) night, and in the process set two more records for the Warriors. Kpeayeh surpassed Brandon Mohr's 49 career rushing touchdowns and career total points scored (294) from 2007-2010. The new records are in Kpeayeh's hands at 52 career rushing touchdowns and 320 total career points.

So far on the season, Kepayeh has rushed for 444 yards and seven touchdowns. He is averaging about 111 yards per game this year through the first four games.