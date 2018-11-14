Tulsa, Oklahoma Will Pay You More Than $10,000 to Move There

We all know that Sioux Falls is a great place to live, work and play. In fact, Sioux Falls in the top ten places to start a business. But one U.S. city is offering remote workers $10,000 to move there.

According to MSN.com, Tulsa, Oklahoma is joining other U.S. cities in Vermont and Maine advertising incentives to workers for relocating. Tulsa has a lot to offer, low cost of living which is 8% lower than the national average, an excellent food and drink scene, and plenty of museums.

There is one catch though, you have to stay in Tulsa for a full year to cash the complete prize. Each $10,000 grant comes in the form of $2,500 to be put towards relocation expenses, a $500 per month stipend, and $1,500 at the end of a 12-month program.

On the downside, Tulsa is the 14th most dangerous city in the U.S., according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2017 Uniform Crime Report . Not to mention you will be in the heart of tornado alley. If you are interested in relocating and want to learn more, go to Tulsaremote.com .

Source: msn.com