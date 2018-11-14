Tulsa, Oklahoma Will Pay You More Than $10,000 to Move There
We all know that Sioux Falls is a great place to live, work and play. In fact, Sioux Falls in the top ten places to start a business. But one U.S. city is offering remote workers $10,000 to move there.
According to MSN.com, Tulsa, Oklahoma is joining other U.S. cities in Vermont and Maine advertising incentives to workers for relocating. Tulsa has a lot to offer, low cost of living which is 8% lower than the national average, an excellent food and drink scene, and plenty of museums.
There is one catch though, you have to stay in Tulsa for a full year to cash the complete prize. Each $10,000 grant comes in the form of $2,500 to be put towards relocation expenses, a $500 per month stipend, and $1,500 at the end of a 12-month program.
On the downside, Tulsa is the 14th most dangerous city in the U.S., according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2017 Uniform Crime Report. Not to mention you will be in the heart of tornado alley. If you are interested in relocating and want to learn more, go to Tulsaremote.com.
Source: msn.com