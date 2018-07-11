Tuesday Night House Fire Injures One Sioux Falls Resident

A house fire that sparked up early Tuesday evening has injured one Sioux Falls resident.

KSFY TV is reporting that a fire started in a single family home on Western Avenue around 6:20 PM on Tuesday, (July 10). After the initial investigation, crews believe the blaze began in the basement of the home.

According to KSFY, once fire crews arrived on scene, they found an active fire on the first floor and significant smoke and moderate heat still located in the basement of the house. Crews were also required to treat a resident of the home for minor burns they suffered as a result of the blaze.

No firefighters were injured in the process, however, extreme summer heat on Tuesday didn't help matters as KSFY reports an extra fire truck was required on scene to help prevent heat-related injuries for the firefighters.

The home sustained enough damage that residents are no longer able to occupy the dwelling. KSFY reports the American Red Cross is assisting them at this time.

There is still no word on the cause of the fire, as it remains under investigation.

Source: KSFY TV

