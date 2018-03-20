Tuesday Is Free Ice Cream Cone Day at Dairy Queen

Mark the beginning of spring with a free ice cream cone from your local Dairy Queen.

The soft-serve ice cream chain has said it will offer free cones Tuesday (March 20). One small vanilla soft-serve cone per person is on the house, but the restaurant is asking people to consider making a donation to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Dairy Queen will celebrate its fourth annual Free Cone Day with a giveaway of free small vanilla soft-serve cones. Just show up to participating Dairy Queen or DQ Grill & Chill locations outside of malls to accept the offer.

As a bonus, Dairy Queen will also be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, so you can put the money you’d normally spend on a cone towards a good cause.

During last year’s free cone day, nearly $300,000 was raised for the hospital network. Locate the Dairy Queen restaurant closest to you.

