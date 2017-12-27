Here's something to look forward to while you're shivering, baseball.

Quit complaining about how cold it is and think about the kids who will be attending tryouts for Sioux Falls Little League Baseball .

According to their Facebook page tryouts for the 2018 season are being held for 9-12 year old athletes this week.

If you want your youth baseball player to be a part of the Little League Baseball opportunity in Sioux Falls you will need to attend one of the upcoming baseball assessment time slots.

