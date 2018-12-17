Sioux Falls (and me) loves a new restaurant and now 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails just opened at 69th and Western in the former Beef O'Brady's location. The name 22Ten comes from their address, 2210 W 69th St. Get it?

Walking in, I was surprised at how different it looks from its former glory. The bar is in a totally different place. The decor is completely different. My friends and I loved the vibe. We decided that 22Ten is upscale, but not so upscale that we were uncomfortable. Does that make sense?

Because cocktails are in the name I had to try one! I got their signature Long Island iced tea. They even make their own sour mix and everything. No pre-made mixes here! It was smooth!

I had a hard time deciding what to get off the menu, but I finally decided on the chicken melt sandwich with fries. It came with a really yummy mustard sauce.

My friends ordered the squash penne and the shrimp and grits. All of which was delicious. That's the beauty of everybody getting something different, then you get to try more things!

I definitely need to make a trip back to try their Moroccan Nachos and the Chocolate Soup on the dessert menu.

22Ten Kitchen Cocktails