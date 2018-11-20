Try ‘Sauerkraut Stuffed’ Turkey This Thanksgiving. Really!

I've used the Sauerkraut Stuffed Turkey recipe for years. Might sound goofy but it's great! You'll impress plus it makes for great conversation around the table.

This is a recipe I adapted from a recipe my wife's Grandma Liz used for years. And trust me when I tell you this will be the moistest turkey you ever serve your family.

Here's how to make it happen. Mix the following in a bowl to be stuffed in the Turkey:

1 can of Sauerkraut with juice

1 can chunk Pineapple with juice

1 Sliced up Onion

1 Cup Diced Celery

1 Stick of real Butter

Add Salt, Pepper, & Thyme to taste

Put a couple tablespoons of flour in an Oven Bag. Inflate the bag by blowing in a couple of breaths of air, than close off the opening and shake the flour around the bag. This keeps the bag from sticking to the turkey.

Then place the bag in a roaster. Place turkey upside down in the bag. Fill the turkey with all the ingredients.

Some of the may spill out into the bag, but that's just fine, leave it in there. Seal the bag and bake your turkey until golden brown.

Oh, and yes after the bird is cooked you can serve the tasty Kraut Stuffing if you like. Or not. Whatever ya think.

Please let us know what you thought of the Sauerkraut Turkey Recipe and please send us a pic! Happy Thanksgiving!