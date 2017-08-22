Truck Crashes Inside Chamberlain Bank

It almost sounds like something from a Dirty Harry movie. Remember when Clint Eastwood drove the car thru the front of a building to get the bad guys?

Well, this was no movie scene. It was real life, and not funny.

It could have been deadly, but no one was injured. A man drove his Ford pick-up thru the front of Great Western Bank in Chamberlain, South Dakota on Monday (August 21).

The vehicle landed half way inside the lobby shortly before 1:00 PM. People were inside, but no one was hurt.

Authorities are currently ruling it as an accident. No alcohol is being blamed at this point and the 46-year old male driver is not being charged.

