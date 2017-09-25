Trisha Yearwood Video at Phillips Ave. Diner Sioux Falls

Just before Garth & Trisha's last of 9 shows in Sioux Falls Trisha Yearwood stopped downtown to eat at the Phillips Avenue Diner.

Trisha did her weekly facebook live series #TsCoffeeTalk from Phillips Avenue Diner.

The theme of her episode on Trisha's Southern Kitchen was "Seeing Double" so she ordered the "Two-Two-Two" meal off the menu.

Among other things in the video you can see everyone backstage, including Garth, singing Happy Birthday to Trisha.

