Tribal Prosecutor Sworn in as Special Assistant US Attorney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Prosecutor Debra Flute has been sworn in as a special assistant U.S. attorney, in an effort to address a growing methamphetamine problem on the Dakotas reservation.

Tribal Chairman Dave Flute says it's an opportunity for the tribe to fight drug problems that he says are "decimating communities."

South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Debra Flute was sworn in earlier this month during a ceremony at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls.

Seiler says officials also are discussing forming a regional tribal, state and federal drug task force.

