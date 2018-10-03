Trials Set for 19 Accused of Drug Crimes in State Prison

Marina Nezhinkay/ThinkStock

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) — A March 18 trial date has been set for 19 people accused of drug crimes while they were inmates at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that all 19 defendants have pleaded not guilty. Bon Homme County Clerk of Court Heather Humphrey says they will stand trial as individuals, not as a group.

A grand jury indicted the suspects last month. The attorney general's office says each faces two marijuana-related charges that together carry a maximum punishment of three years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Crime, Mike Durfee State Prison, Springfield
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top