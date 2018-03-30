Trials for 3 People in GEAR up Scandal Moved to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jury trials for three people who allegedly aided in an embezzlement scheme that helped spark South Dakota's GEAR UP scandal will all be held in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reports a judge has moved the joint trial for former Mid-Central Educational Cooperative Director Dan Guericke and former GEAR UP consultant Stacy Phelps from Charles Mix County to Minnehaha County.

The trial site was moved earlier for former Mid-Central Assistant Business Manager Stephanie Hubers.

Former Mid-Central Business Manager Scott Westerhuis in 2015 shot his wife and their four children, then set fire to their home and killed himself. Authorities believe the couple stole more than $1 million before their deaths.

Attorneys representing Guericke, Phelps and Hubers have argued they've been made scapegoats for the scandal.

