Tri-State Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings, Advisories

Winter Weather is in the forecast for Sioux Falls and much of the tri-state area Monday going into Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 am Monday until 6 pm Tuesday for these counties in Iowa, South Dakota, and Minnesota: Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Pipestone, Rock, Dixon, Brookings, Lake, Moody, Minnehaha, Lincoln, Union.

The NWS in Sioux Falls has also issued Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings for portions of South Dakota and Minnesota.

NWS

Rain will transition to snow through midday. There may be a brief period of freezing rain as the precipitation changes to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.

NWS

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute on Tuesday. Be prepared for reduced visibly at times.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibly, and use caution while driving. Find the latest road conditions by calling 5 1 1.

