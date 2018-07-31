Trevor May Recalled by Minnesota Twins from Triple-A Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Right-hander Trevor May has been recalled by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A Rochester after missing the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

May was 0-4 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances for the Red Wings, with 16 walks and 25 strikeouts. He was 13-17 with a 5.14 ERA with the Twins from 2014-16.

Minnesota announced the move Tuesday, a day after trading Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees.

