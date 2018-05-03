Clipart/Results Radio

A trench collapse led to a man’s death in Sioux Falls on Thursday. It occurred at a construction site in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens issued a few of the details in an email late Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 11:00 AM at a construction site near Brewster Street and Bahnson Avenue which is not far from Horizon Elementary School.

The trench began to collapse while two men were working inside the dugout area. One of the workers managed to escape. However the other worker needed to be extricated from the trench. Other people on site began rescue operations until units from Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus could respond to the scene.

Battalion Chief Michael Clauson added more information in a subsequent press release on Thursday indicating that Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews were able to remove the worker from the trench.

Once the 34-year old man was pulled out of the trench, he was transported to Avera McKennan Hospital. Unfortunately he could not overcome the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Police have not released the identity of the man.

See Also: