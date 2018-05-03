CHICAGO (AP) — Trayce Thompson is trying to make the most of his second chance with the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson homered with two out in the ninth, and Chicago stopped a four-game slide by topping the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old Thompson connected against former White Sox reliever Addison Reed (0-2), driving a 3-1 pitch 403 feet to left. It was his third homer in 43 at-bats this season and third game-ending shot of his career.

Thompson was drafted by Chicago and broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2015. He was reacquired last month in a trade with Oakland after he was designated for assignment by the Athletics.

Chicago trailed 5-1 in the fourth inning. Nate Jones (2-0) got the win, retiring his only batter.

Logan Morrison, who attracted little interest on the free-agent market over the winter despite hitting a career-high 38 homers for Tampa Bay last season, went deep in his first three-hit game for the Twins.

Morrison belted a two-run shot in Minnesota's three-run fourth. He also doubled and singled in his second multihit game of the season.

Both starting pitchers were hurt by shaky defense.

