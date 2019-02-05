Travel South Dakota, 2019 Guide Released

If you live in South Dakota or plan to visit for a vacation there are hundreds of sites to choose from. From family outings to private excursions the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association has assembled a free guide to plan your next adventure. And not just the western part of the state.

With the peak travel season just around the corner Michelle Thomson, president and CEO of Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association is proud of the 2019 guide. "We can’t wait for our future visitors to see the guide and start planning their vacations.”

The publication highlights each of South Dakota’s four travel regions, including more than 140 pages on the Black Hills and Badlands region of western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. Readers will find a mix of consumer-friendly articles and advertisements that feature major Black Hills attractions like Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Crazy Horse Memorial®, national parks, communities, and family-friendly attractions.

The regional sections also have a business directory to help visitors plan and book their travels. The business listings include narrative descriptions of the area’s many accommodations, attractions, services, tours and transportation, shopping, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

You can request a copy online at BlackHillsBadlands.com, or by calling 605-355-3600.