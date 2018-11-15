Trampled By Turtles Thunders Into the Washington Pavilion

By January, we're all looking for some fun to beat the winter blues, and a soulful, bluesy, bluegrass meets rock n' roll sound is just the ticket. Trampled By Turtles will roll into the Washington Pavilion for one night only. January 18, 2019, at 7:30 P.M. in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

The Duluth-based band has Actual Wolf along for this leg of their 2019 tour.

Tickets start at $32.70 but you'd better hurry. Availability is limited. Here are the seating chart and up-to-date availability.

The current Trampled By Turtles lineup:

Dave Simonett – guitar, lead vocals, harmonica

Tim Saxhaug – bass, backing vocals

Dave Carroll – banjo, backing vocals

Erik Berry – mandolin, backing vocals

Ryan Young – fiddle, backing vocals

Eamonn McLain – cello, backing vocals

Trampled By Turtles released their latest album Life Is Good On The Open Road on May 4, 2018.