Train like an American Ninja Warrior in Sioux Falls

Chances are you have watched or at least heard about the show "American Ninja Warrior?" If the show is somewhat greek to you, it's an hour long action-packed series aired on NBC, where these super athletes compete against each other on a series of extremely challenging obstacle courses scattered around the country.

The athletes that successfully complete the finals course in their designated region move on to the national finals round in Las Vegas where they compete for the title of American Ninja Warrior.

If you ask me, what these athletes are asked to do is truly astounding. I mean you have to be in unbelievable shape to pull off some of these obstacles.

If you have always dreamed of being an American Ninja Warrior candidate, or at the very least, experience what it feels like to train like one, your chance is coming to Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting that former “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Jason Steinberg and his wife, Lacy are in the process of opening up 605 Ninja Academy.

Steinberg took part in American Ninja Warrior back in July of 2017, during the Kansas City regionals, where according to Steinberg he had quite the experience.

Now he and his wife are bringing that American Ninja Warrior training experience here to Sioux Falls for others to get a feel for what it's like to train like an American Ninja Warrior!

According to KSFY TV, gyms similar to this one are popping up all over the country. Steinbergs 605 Ninja Academy will be the first of its kind here in the Sioux Empire.

If all goes as planned, the Steinbergs hope to have their new gym open by Thursday, (March 1) in old Tuesday Morning space in the Western Mall, right behind Best Buy.

People wishing to start training like an American Ninja Warrior can sign up for classes right now.

Source: KSFY TV

