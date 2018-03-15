Train Crashes into Semi near Aberdeen

When you hear of a vehicle crash involving a semi truck, you immediately think the worst for the other vehicle that was in the accident. Crashing with a big truck is scary.

But in this case, the semi truck was the vehicle that was at the disadvantage regarding size. The other vehicle was a freight train.

No one was hurt when a freight train collided with a semitrailer west of Aberdeen.

The American News reports that the Wednesday morning (March 14) crash split one of the semi's trailers in half and covered the roadway with corn. Part of the road was shut down for more than three hours.

Brown County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Koens says the semi driver failed to notice the train. The driver was cited for failure to yield and for a safety violation.

BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy McBeth says the track was returned to service about five hours after the crash.

See Also: