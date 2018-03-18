Tragedy at Falls Park Sunday Afternoon as 5-Year-Old Girl Dies

It was a tragic afternoon at Falls Park on Sunday, as a 5-year-old girl fell through the ice to her death.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place right around noon on Sunday (March 18) when Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews responded to a call that a 5-year-old girl had fallen into the water at Falls Park.

According KSFY, two rescue swimmers went into the water and began to break the ice where the young girl was last seen. She was found a short time later by rescue swimmers unresponsive and without a pulse a couple hundred feet from where she reportedly fell in. Rescue crews transferred the girl to Paramedics Plus for patient care. KSFY reports that resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead.

KSFY is reporting a similar incident took place at Falls Park back in March of 2013, when Lyle Eagletail, age 28, and Madison Wallace, age 16 passed away after rescuing Wallace's 6-year-old brother who had fallen into the water at roughly the same location where Sunday's tragic accident occurred.

