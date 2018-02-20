Right at the peak of morning drive, a downed power line forced traffic off Minnesota Avenue just south of the I-229 interchange Tuesday morning.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue sent out a tweet at 7:55 AM to report the incident with Sioux Falls Police doing so about a half hour moments later. At the scene, a power line was hanging low across Minnesota Avenue while a snapped power pole was hooked to a snow plow mount in the parking lot of the VFW.

Northbound traffic on Minnesota Avenue was detoured onto 49th Street to avoid the scene while Sioux Falls Police had an extra unit to guide southbound vehicles to 41st Street. Additionally, power was knocked out to the traffic light on the north side of the I-229 interchange. Lights on the south side of the interchange were working properly.

Weather conditions during the cleanup operation were less than ideal with temperatures in the single digits and the wind chill below zero. Just before 9:30 AM Sioux Falls Police tweeted that the thoroughfare was open to traffic.

