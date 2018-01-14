Traffic Fatality Northeast of Beresford

A 25 year old man died in a fatal crash northeast of Beresford on Saturday (January 13).

The one vehicle crash at 294th Street and 473rd Avenue was reported at 5:30 PM, three miles north and one mile east of Beresford, South Dakota, according to a statement from Tony Mangan with the department of public safety.

"A 2008 Pontiac G6 was westbound on 294th Street when the vehicle left the roadway at the intersection of 294th Street and 473rd Avenue and rolled." said Mangan. "The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. He was transferred via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital where he later died."

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

