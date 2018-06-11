Toy Drive Underway to Benefit Sioux Falls Kids in Need

The annual Make Some Happy Toy Drive has launched in Sioux Falls again this year, collecting toys to be distributed to children who are facing stressful times.

New or gently used toys will be given to Sioux Falls children at The Compass Center, Children's Inn, REACH literacy and the Family Visitation. The Toy drive began last April by Nate Burdine, who launched a toy drive in celebration of his daughter's birth, in an effort to demonstrate to her the joy of giving.

“I want to teach my daughter that we can make an impact as individuals and as a community. And while some children around Sioux Falls face difficult situations, we can help them through those challenges,” says Burdine.

In addition to drop-off locations, DooGooders will also be sending its DooCrew out on Sunday, June 18 to pick up at homes. You can email scooper@doogooders.com or call/text 605-951-1176. to be added to the pick-up route for Father’s Day. Nate and his daughter, Liberty, will also be helping with toy pick-ups throughout the week.

Drop-off locations start Monday, June 11:

HOM Furniture

Monkey Bizness

Cell Only - South

Cell Only - Dawley Farm

The The Experience Real Estate

Phillips Avenue Lofts (Lloyd Companies)

Dublin Square (Lloyd Companies)

Donegal Pointe (Lloyd Companies)

Royal Oak Apartments (Lloyd Companies)

Kidtopia

Oh My Cupcakes!

Oh My Word Luxury Paperie

Sunshine Foods-Tea

First Bank & Trust - South

First Bank & Trust - Downtown

First Bank & Trust - Dawley Farm

Last year, over 2000 toys were received and put in the hands of grateful children.

