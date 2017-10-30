Town of Hartford about to Get One More Eating-Out Choice

Folks living in Hartford who like to eat out are about to get one more choice to choose from.

A sports bar called Blue 42 has announced plans to open up next month at 1021 Diamond Circle in Hartford.

Only instead of doing a 'happy hour' each night they'll instead feature a 'family hour.'

Owner Tony Axtell says the plan is to offer meal specials every night for families that "won't break the bank."

Axtell says opening a family-friendly sports bar has always been a dream of his.