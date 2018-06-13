Top TV Dad In South Dakota and Other States

The most important holiday of the year, Fathers Day, is this weekend. Who do you think is South Dakota's Favorite TV Dad? Howtowatch.com , say's they have collected data across the country to find every state’s most popular TV dad. And here's the list:

-Alabama-George Jefferson "The Jeffersons"

-Alaska-David Nolan/Charming "Once Upon a Time"

-Arizona-Hal "Malcolm in the Middle"

-Arkansas-Jed "JD" Clampett "The Beverly Hillbillies"

-California-Danny Tanner "Full House"

-Colorado-Homer Simpson "The Simpsons"

-Connecticut-Jack Pearson "This is Us"

-Delaware-Tony Micelli "Who's the Boss?"

-Florida-Gomez Addams "The Addams Family"

-Georgia Carl-Winslow "Family Matters"

-Hawaii-Joe "West The Flash"

-Idaho-David Nolan/Charming "Once Upon a Time"

-Illinois-Homer Simpson "The Simpsons"

-Indiana-Gomez Addams "The Addams Family"

-Iowa-Jason "Seaver Growing Pains"

-Kansas-Joe West "The Flash"

-Kentucky-David Nolan/Charming "Once Upon a Time"

-Louisiana-George Jefferson "The Jeffersons"

-Maine-Richard Gilmore "Gilmore Girls"

-Maryland-Jack Pearson "This is Us"

-Massachusetts-Jack Pearson "This is Us"

-Michigan-Gomez Addams "The Addams Family"

-Minnesota-Adam Braverman "Parenthood"

-Mississippi-Carl Winslow "Family Matters"

-Missouri-Ward Cleaver "Leave it to Beaver"

-Montana-Steven Keaton "Family Ties"

-Nebraska-Eric Taylor "Friday Night Lights"

-Nevada-Ben Cartwright "Bonanza"

-New Hampshire-Ward Cleaver "Leave it to Beaver"

-New Jersey-Joe West "The Flash"

-New Mexico-Walter White "Breaking Bad"

-New York-Jack Pearson "This is Us"

-North Carolina-Philip Banks "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

-North Dakota-Mike Brady "The Brady Bunch"

-Ohio-Steven Keaton "Family Ties"

-Oklahoma-Gomez Addams "The Addams Family"

-Oregon-Homer Simpson "The Simpsons"

-Pennsylvania-Jack Pearson "This is Us"

-Rhode Island-Jack Pearson "This is Us"

-South Carolina-David Nolan/Charming "Once Upon a Time"

-South Dakota-Charles Ingalls "Little House on the Prairie"

-Tennessee-Andy Brown "Everwood"

-Texas-Gomez Addams "The Addams Family"

-Utah-Fred Andrews "Riverdale"

-Vermont-Harold Weir "Freaks and Geeks"

-Virginia-Richard Gilmore "Gilmore Girls"

-Washington-Homer Simpson "The Simpsons"

-West Virginia-Dan Conner "Roseanne"

-Wisconsin-Reginald "Red" Forman "That '70s Show"

-Wyoming-Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor "Home Improvement"

-DC-Ned Stark "Game of Thrones"