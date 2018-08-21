Top Three Reminders for Drivers in School Zones

Now that the school year has begun here in Sioux Falls and around the country we should revisit what to do and what not to do while behind the wheel.

Many of us shuttle kids on a daily basis to and from school. And equally if not more commuters pass through school zones.

As you sit behind the wheel:

Slow down

Put down the phone

Forget about driving around that bus

AAA South Dakota has more safe-driving tips to observe.

Is it pain to get caught-up in school zones where you have to slow down? Get over yourself! It's the law. And keep another thing in front of you. Those kids you're slowing down for who are walking to class were once YOU and your friends.

AAA’s School’s Open – Drive Carefully awareness campaign was launched in 1946 in an effort to prevent school-related child pedestrian traffic crashes—helping kids to live fulfilling, injury-free lives.

