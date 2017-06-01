It was a banner 2016-17 season for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the South Dakota Coyotes in the Summit League .

SDSU won the conference's Dr. William Steinbrecher Men's All-Sports Award on the strength of first-place finishes in men's cross country and men's golf, while taking home second place in men's indoor and outdoor track & field. The Jackrabbits also won the Summit League Basketball Tournament.

The award is named after the former Valparaiso athletic director, who led the Crusaders from 1979-2004.

Aaron Packard

USD won the Dr. Helen Smiley Women's All-Sports Award Trophy.

The Coyotes captured league titles in women's cross country and volleyball, along with second-place performances in women's indoor and outdoor track & field, and women's tennis.

The award is named after the former Western Illinois athletic director, who led the Leathernecks from 1994-2001.

Dr. William Steinbrecher Men's All-Sports Award Place School Points 1. South Dakota State 39.0 2. North Dakota State 35.0 3. South Dakota 30.0 4. Oral Roberts 28.5 5. Denver 24.5 6. IUPUI 24.0 7. Omaha 18.5 8. Western Illinois 18.0 9. Fort Wayne 14.5 Dr. Helen Smiley Women's All-Sports Award Place School Points 1. South Dakota 58.5 2. North Dakota State 54.0 3. South Dakota State 47.0 4. IUPUI 45.5 5. Denver 41.0 6. Western Illinois 36.5 7. Oral Roberts 36.0 8. Omaha 30.0 9. Fort Wayne 16.5

North Dakota State captured the 2016-17 Summit League Commissioner's Cup Trophy, which includes both men's and women's sports, for second in school history.

The Bison claimed the top spot after capturing all four track & field championships, along with women's soccer, and placing second in women's cross country, men's basketball, softball and baseball.

South Dakota was second, South Dakota State third.

University of South Dakota

South Dakota grabbed another post season honor, the 2016-17 Summit League Sportsmanship Award .

The annual award is voted on by all Summit League schools and goes to the university that best lives up to the ideals of sportsmanship in student-athlete conduct, staff/administrator conduct, coaches' conduct and event management.

This is the second straight year the Coyotes have earned award.