Top-Ranked NDSU Holds off No. 3 SDSU 21-17

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and North Dakota State, the top-ranked team in the FCS coaches' poll, rallied for a 21-17 victory over third-ranked South Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Stick connected with Ben Ellefson for a 17-yard score and hooked up with Darrius Shepherd for a 41-yard TD in the second quarter to give the Bison (4-0) a 14-7 halftime lead.

The Jackrabbits (2-1) grabbed a 17-14 lead by the end of the third quarter on Chase Vinatieri's 39-yard field goal and a 61-yard TD run by Isaac Wallace. The lead lasted until NDSU's next possession.

Stick engineered an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped by his 5-yard TD run with 13 minutes remaining in the game to give the Bison the lead for good. Stick completed 9 of 20 passes for 182 yards and ran for 63 yards on 15 carries.

Wallace rushed for 110 yards on just nine carries for the Jacks. Christion totaled 202 yards on 19-of-29 passing.

