Starburst is the Top Halloween Candy in South Dakota
Candystore.com has put together an interactive map of the U.S. showing what is the Top Halloween Candy in each state. They have delivered candy all over the country for years and use that date to compile this list.
I found some of the responses somewhat surprising. For example, the top candy in Nebraska is Salt Water Taffy. Given the choice who would pick Salt Water Taffy over anything else?
In no particular order, here are some of the other findings of the Top Halloween Candy By State:
- South Dakota - Starburst
- North Dakota – Hot Tamales
- Minnesota – Tootsie Roll Pops
- Iowa – Candy Corn
- Nebraska – Salt Water Taffy
- Wisconsin – Butterfinger
- Colorado – Twix
- Wyoming – Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
- Illinois – Kit Kat
- Missouri – MilkyWay
- Montana - Double Bubble Gum
- Utah - Jolly Ranchers
- California - Skittles
- Florida - Snickers
- Connecticut - Almond Joy
You can see the full colorful and fun interactive candy map at Candystore.com.