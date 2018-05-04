Top Google Doodler is From Lennox

South Dakota has become a hot bed for artists. And that includes Google Doodlers.

In the past years we have seen the talents of Carver Bleyenburg, Bria Shay Neff and Tasha Determan honored in the annual Doodle 4 Google competition. And this year we have another one.

Lennox sixth grader Kathryn Loewe is South Dakota's finalist this year.

According to KSFY TV a special celebration was held in Lennox Thursday to honor the talented young artist.

KSFY TV reports that South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds and representatives from Google were in Lennox for the announcement.

Kathryn said they caught her completely by surprise.

"This would sound kinda crazy, but 'why me?' I'm sure there were thousands of other kids that are gonna be disappointed, and I'd like to look through other kids' designs that didn't get picked because everybody deserves a chance, and I'm so happy," she said.

Fans will help narrow Doodle 4 Google's 53 finalists down to a group of five. The national winner named in June will take home a $30,000 scholarship.

You can vote for Kathryn beginning on May 7.

