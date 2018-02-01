Top South Dakota Food Search for Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is the 2nd biggest food consumption day in the United States only beaten by Thanksgiving.

The folks at General Mills have put together a map of each states favorite game day traditions based on the food searches on BettyCrocker.com and Pillsbury.com.

Here is what they figured out for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and some other states.

South Dakota : Hummus

: Hummus Minnesota : Tater Tot Casserole

: Tater Tot Casserole Iowa : Pigs in a Blanket

: Pigs in a Blanket Nebraska : Hot Wings

: Hot Wings North Dakota : Bacon Wrapped Smokies

: Bacon Wrapped Smokies Wisconsin: Pinwheels

What is your favorite game day food?

