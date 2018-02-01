Top South Dakota Food Search for Super Bowl
Super Bowl Sunday is the 2nd biggest food consumption day in the United States only beaten by Thanksgiving.
The folks at General Mills have put together a map of each states favorite game day traditions based on the food searches on BettyCrocker.com and Pillsbury.com.
Here is what they figured out for South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and some other states.
- South Dakota: Hummus
- Minnesota: Tater Tot Casserole
- Iowa: Pigs in a Blanket
- Nebraska: Hot Wings
- North Dakota: Bacon Wrapped Smokies
- Wisconsin: Pinwheels
What is your favorite game day food?
See Also: