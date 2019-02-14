Top 5 Things Men & Woman Want To Do Most On Valentines Day

It's another Valentines Day. This could be a good thing or a bad thing. A lot of it depends on what you have planned. There are lots of things to do around Sioux Falls and if you are wondering what might be the best plan for you and your lover here is some research from Unilad that might help out.

The Top 5 Things Women want to do the most on Valentine's Day are:

Go out to dinner Get takeout and drink wine Have a good conversation Have “Relations” Read a book

The Top 5 Things Men want to do the most on Valentine's Day:

Go out to dinner Have “Relations” Get a drink at a bar Get takeout and drink wine Watch sports on TV

Some Valentines Day "Fast Facts":