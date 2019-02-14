Top 5 Things Men & Woman Want To Do Most On Valentines Day
It's another Valentines Day. This could be a good thing or a bad thing. A lot of it depends on what you have planned. There are lots of things to do around Sioux Falls and if you are wondering what might be the best plan for you and your lover here is some research from Unilad that might help out.
The Top 5 Things Women want to do the most on Valentine's Day are:
- Go out to dinner
- Get takeout and drink wine
- Have a good conversation
- Have “Relations”
- Read a book
The Top 5 Things Men want to do the most on Valentine's Day:
- Go out to dinner
- Have “Relations”
- Get a drink at a bar
- Get takeout and drink wine
- Watch sports on TV
Some Valentines Day "Fast Facts":
- 51% of Americans are planning to celebrate Valentine's Day. That's down from 55% last year.
- Spending however, will be at an all-time high. Folks will spend an average of $162.
- Men will spend more than double what women spend.
- Engaged couples will spend the most, people who are dating spend second most, married couples will spend the least.