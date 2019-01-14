Top 10 Beers of 2018 Prove Americans Don’t Like Fancy Beers

At a time when we thought the domestic beer industry giants were struggling and Americans were turning their attention to new craft beers, it turns out that that might not be the case.

Sales may be declining year after year but the most famous domestic beers are still king for consumption in America.

There’s nothing fancy about the top 10 best selling beers of 2018, but here they are:

Bud Light Coors Light Miller Lite Michelob Ultra Budweiser Natty Light Busch Light Busch Keystone Light Miller High Life

Surprised? Me too. We once threw our pal in the lake when he brought a case of Keystone Light on the guys fishing trip. While I still prefer a flight of IPA's while visiting the neighborhood bar, there's still plenty of Coors Light still poured.

One more note: I've I've razzed my wife on more than one occasion about her Michelob Light, but she looks way better than me. So she wins.

The numbers were crunched by IRI Worldwide, a company who tracks sales of fun stuff such as this.