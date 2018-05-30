Tonic Sol Fa’s Shaun Johnson Singing To Irish Cows

Is there anything this man can't do!? Tonic Sol Fa is a four man acapela singing group made up of Shaun Johnson, Greg Bannwarth, Jared Dove, and Theo Brown. These guys are awesome performers.

Last week we were talking with Shaun about Tonic Sol Fa's upcoming show in Sioux Falls which is going to be in the Belbas Theater at the Washington Pavilion downtown on Saturday Jun 7.

They had just done a show in Rapid City and Shaun mentioned that he was off on a trip to Ireland. Ireland is on my bucket list of places to visit. And now after seeing Shaun's video post, I kinda wanna try singing to cows.

Apparently, when you are a professional singer in Ireland you sing Irish songs to bovine. And this has got to be the best anyone has ever sung to a cow.

Make sure and watch the video to the end. I think the white cow with the 498 ear tag is really into the singing American.

