Tom Petty Dead at 66

UPDATE (10/3): The Los Angeles Times has confirmed that Petty has now died.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family,” Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, told the newspaper. “We are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 PM PST surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends.”

ORIGINAL POST (10/2): Rock icon Tom Petty, who just wrapped up a tour days ago in Hollywood, is suffering the devastating effects of cardiac arrest, and has been taken off of life support, according to TMZ. He's 66.

The site reports Petty was found unconscious in his Malibu home Sunday night (October 1). Law enforcement said he wasn't breathing and was in full cardiac arrest. EMTs rushed him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.

Sadly, after Petty's admission to the hospital, doctors could not find brain function, and Petty was pulled off of life support. Representatives have not responded with any comment.

While CBS initially claimed Petty was dead, the site has since retracted the claim, and says police cannot confirm that Petty is dead.