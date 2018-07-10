Tom Hanks Mentions Sioux Falls in His Morning Tweet

Sioux Falls got a nice shout-out from Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks Tuesday morning (7/10). He posted on his Twitter page his admiration for middle America along with a picture of a book called "Our Towns" by James and DeBorah Fallows.

He tweeted, "The most optimistic stories, about America! Non-fiction, personal May move to Sioux Falls, at least visit. Rapid City, too. Others! Hanx."

While writing the book, James and Deborah Fallows actually visited Sioux Falls during their five-year journey across America. In the book they write about the often-overlooked Midwest and how towns in this part of the country have grown economically.

Whether Hanks actually makes good on his interest in moving to Sioux Falls - that remains to be seen. But I'll bet though the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce would love to have him stop by so they can show him around town.

