Tom Billeter Snags 300th Win at Augustana University

Tom Billeter is a coaching legend in my personal history books and the rest of college basketball would probably agree.

On Saturday night, Billeter added his 300th win at Augustana University with a 78-70 win over Concordia-St. Paul.

Augie was tied at the half but pulled away by 8 in the second half behind 18 points from A.J. Plitzuweit and some great defense.

The Vikings held Concordia-St.Paul to just 29 points and 35 percent shooting in the second half.

Coach Billeter is thankful to all his former players who helped him hit the 300-win milestone at Augustana. "You go back and think of all the guys who contributed and started a foundation for this program," Billeter said. "I'm thankful to have a great administration and coaching staff as well."