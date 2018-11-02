I have been a nighttime shower person for almost 3 decades. The primary reason is that I get up at 4 AM and would prefer not getting up any earlier to shower. It is also a good way to wind down at the end of a day. But people definitely have their preferences on this hygiene topic, one way or the other.

However, the question of whether it is better for you the shower in the morning or at night, although a subject of inquiry for scientists around the world, is still getting a very indeterminate answer. Maybe it is. Maybe it isn't.

In fact, the director of the University of Arizona Sleep and Health Research program says a morning shower can help you get going in the morning but also calm you as you're winding down your day in the evening.

It has everything to do with the circadian sleep rhythms and your core temperature , which are particular to each person. On one hand, research shows that a morning shower can invigorate you as your core temp rises, while a showering at night when your core temperature begins to descend has a relaxing effect.

Another benefit of showering at night has to do with removing allergens and irritants from your hair. On the other hand, going to bed with wet hair can damage your hair follicles ( well, that explains a few things! ).

So as you can see, scientists have been absolutely no help in this arena! It still comes down to personal choice, opportunity or necessity.

Source: Time Health