To some, Memorial Day weekend is a three-day holiday of camping, grilling, swimming and having fun. Let's not forget the real reason we celebrate Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a day to honor and remember those who died in active military service.

Since 2013 Nyberg's Ace in Sioux Falls has given away roses before Memorial Day to be put on the graves of military veterans. This year, Nyberg's Ace, along with several participating Ace Hardware stores around the country are giving away free 8"X12" flags to honor and mark the graves of fallen veterans.

Stop by any Sioux Falls Nyberg's Ace location on Saturday, May 26. The first 260 customers per store will receive a free American flag. Limit one per customer and no purchase is necessary.

Nyberg's Ace has five locations in Sioux Falls: 41st and Minnesota, 12th and Kiwanis, 10th and Sycamore, 41st and Sertoma and Downtown Sioux Falls.

