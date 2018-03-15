The regular season is over, the conference tournaments have been completed, the brackets are set, now its time to get the madness started! The NCAA Men's basketball tournament has started and to celebrate, Little Ceasars has laid out an offer if history is made in the 1st round.

If a number 16 seed upsets a number 1 seed either today or tomorrow, Little Caesars will give away a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo for every family that comes into their story between 11:30AM and 1:00PM on Monday April 2, 2018 and mentions this offer. Sound like a good deal right? Only one problem, NO 16 seed has ever beaten a number one.

But there is good news, According to fivethirtyeight.com, they say that Penn has the best chance of beating a number 1 for they are the best Number 16 seed the tournament has ever had. Here is the schedule for the games:

Thursday

#16 Penn vs. #1 Kansas 1:00 PM CBS

#16 Radford vs. #1 Villanova 5:50 PM TNT

Friday

#16 Texas Southern vs. #1 Xavier 7:20 PM

#16 UMBC vs. #1 Virginia 9:20 PM

